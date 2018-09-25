LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were looking for a robber who struck a business late at night last week.
The suspect went into a Subway sandwich shop on Tropicana Avenue near Eastern Avenue on Sept. 22 about 10:30 p.m.
The man showed a gun and demanded money, eventually fleeing the business, according to a press release.
In a surveillance video, a man in blue gloves is seen taking money from the register.
The suspect was described as between 25 and 30, 6' tall, 220 lbs.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
