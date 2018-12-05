LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said officers are searching for suspects in a kidnapping, battery and assault case from Wednesday morning.
Police were called to the 2700 block of Rainbow Boulevard near U.S. 95 and Cheyenne Avenue at 3:38 a.m. Wednsday, where they found an injured woman in need of medical attention.
Police said she met people on the 3700 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard. While with the group, another person arrived with a gun, and robbed the woman. She was taken at gunpoint to a vehicle and was ordered to get inside, police said.
Her boyfriend tried to contact her and tracked her cellphone through an application, police said. He found her at the 2700 block of Rainbow Boulevard. Police said people in the car saw her boyfriend, assaulted her and left her before police arrived.
She was taken to University Medical Center Trauma with cuts to her eye and nose. Police said no arrests were made and they're looking for photos or videos as evidence.
Police said they had no descriptions of a car or suspects. They're unsure how many suspects were involved, but the woman said there were at least four.
Las Vegas Metro Police said they're investigating the case as a battery, assault and kidnapping, because she was moved against her will.
