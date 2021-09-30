LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are asking for the public's help finding a driver connected to a deadly crash.
About 7:46 p.m. on Sept. 10, authorities were called to a fatal hit-and-run collision near South Durango Drive and Robindale Road.
A red 2015-2017 Dodge Charger is believed to be connected to the incident.
"The vehicle should display windshield damage and a missing driver’s side mirror," police said.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department - Collision Investigation Section at (702) 828-3595 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555, visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com, or TEXT: "CRIMENV" + tip info to 274637 (CRIMES). Message and data rates may apply. Tips directly leading to an arrest or successful prosecution processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.
