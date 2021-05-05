LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police investigated a hit-and-run crash that left a woman dead on Wednesday night.
According to police, officers were called to the area of North Nellis and East Lake Mead boulevards around 7 p.m. on May 5 for a reported crash involving a pedestrian and vehicle.
Witnesses at the scene told police that a woman crossing in a marked crosswalk was hit by a GMC pick-up towing a trailer.
Lt. Bret Ficklin with Las Vegas Metropolitan's fatal detail section said the truck was towing a trailer with ATV vehicles on it. The trailer had black railings and white gas cans, Lt. Ficklin added.
Officers are currently working a fatal hit-&-run traffic collision at Nellis Blvd & Lake Mead Blvd involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. The vehicle involved is described as a grey pickup truck with a trailer. Anyone with any info is urged to call police at 702-828-3111. pic.twitter.com/IV8YEpcNuW— LVMPD (@LVMPD) May 6, 2021
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
According Lt. Ficklin, they have seen a spike in hit-and-run crashes in 2021. Including tonight's crash, LVMPD has investigated 11 hit-and-run crashes, compared to last year when they had nine.
The Clark County County Coroner's office will release the woman's identity once next of kin has been notified.
Drivers should avoid the area while police continue their investigation.
Stay with FOX5 for more updates.
