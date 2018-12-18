LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said detectives are investigating a homicide after a man's body was found in the Flamingo Wash between Katie Avenue and Viking Road last month.
Dearl Young's body was found on Nov. 20 and the "circumstances of his death are unknown at this time," police said Tuesday.
Anyone with information on Young or the case was asked to call police at 702-828-3521.
