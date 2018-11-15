LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Major Violations Section has asked the public for in locating a suspect.
According to police, Tiffany Mahramus is wanted for attempted murder and robbery with a deadly weapon.
On May 19, Mahramus lured her victim to an unknown location and when the victim arrived, an unknown man demanded money from the victim, Metro said. Mahramus stayed inside the vehicle during the robbery.
The #LVMPD Major Violator Section is requesting assistance in locating a #VegasMostWanted - Tiffany Mahramus, wanted for Attempt Murder and Robbery with a Deadly Weapon. Call LVMPD at 702-828-3578 or @CrimeStoppersNV at 702-385-5555 w/info. You can remain anonymous. pic.twitter.com/YHqgv0yp7c— LVMPD (@LVMPD) November 15, 2018
The victim ran and was shot in the back, police said. The man then robbed the victim as he laid bleeding on the ground. Both Mahramus and the man left the scene.
Police described Mahramus as a 30-year-old woman who stands at 5'9", weighs 190 pounds and has brown and eyes.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Metro's Major Violations Section at 702-828-3578. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or by visiting www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.