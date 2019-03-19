LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department asked for the public's help to find an attempted child luring and indecent exposure suspect Tuesday.
Several incidents were reported around the valley, including cases in the northeast valley, North Las Vegas and in the southwest valley, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. In each case, witnesses said he sat in a car, often a grey four-door sedan, and he exposed himself to children passing by.
On at least one occasion, he reportedly attempted to lure a child into his car, police said.
Police released a sketch of the suspect and advised children to walk to school to walk in groups and to never approach or enter the vehicle of a stranger. Anyone who notices anything suspicious was asked to call police.
The suspect was described as a man in his 20s with dark hair and a mustache.
Anyone with information on this case or suspect was asked to contact police at 702-828-3421.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.