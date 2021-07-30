LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced on Friday that a multi-agency investigation into a scam carried out by employees of moving companies in two states resulted in five arrests.
According to a release, in Dec. 2020, detectives in LVMPD's Financial Crimes Section began an investigation into a scheme being carried out by employees of several moving companies and brokerage firms throughout the United States. The companies included Konami Moving and Storage in Las Vegas and Coastal Moving Group in West Palm Beach, Florida.
A multi-agency investigation into a moving scam in Las Vegas and West Palm Beach, FL resulted in five arrests this week. Thank you to @FBILasVegas, @DOTInspectorGen, @LasVegasDA, and @WestPalmPD for assisting. Click here for more: https://t.co/ynOQnwKCK2#BREAKING #LVMPD pic.twitter.com/xjqMGpAvwi— LVMPD (@LVMPD) July 30, 2021
The scheme, according to police, involved victims hiring the moving companies after agreeing to a a low-cost moving rate and signing a contract.
Once the companies obtained the signed contracts and had access to the victim's property, employees would then demand that the victims sign a new contract for a much higher price or risk losing their property.
According to the release, if the victim didn't pay the new price, the employees would in some cases seal the victims' items and sell them.
On July 28, the investigation culminated with the arrests of Oz Malka, 48, Aviv Mordechai, 42, Mario Samson, 48, Ashley Roybal, 30 and Eric Gilleland, 25, in Las Vegas and West Palm Beach.
The five face multiple charges including extortionate collection of debt, conspiracy to commit extortionate collection of debt, fraud by deceit through enterprise, theft - $25,000 - $100,000 and conspiracy to commit theft - $25,000-$100,000, the release states.
