LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said detectives were investigating a homicide downtown on Tuesday.
Officers were on scene at Casino Center Boulevard and Imperial Avenue on the afternoon of Aug. 27.
At the scene, Metro Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said officers initially responded to the Art Village Apartments on the 1400 block of Casino Center Boulevard about 2 p.m.
They responded to 911 calls of a person shot inside one of the apartments. When patrol arrived, Spencer said they found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to University Medical Center and died about an hour after she arrived.
Spencer said the investigation was preliminary, and that no one was in custody. Multiple people were near the apartment when the shooting happened and they were interviewing residents.
Detectives were expected to remain on scene for several more hours.
The Clark County Coroner's office will release the identity of the victim after next of kin has been notified.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
