LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a woman was shot in the leg during a robbery on Saturday afternoon.
Police said at approximately 3:39 p.m. on April 6, police were dispatched to a CVS Pharmacy in the 6100 block of West Spring Mountain Rd. to investigate a shooting.
Police said a woman left the store to retrieve some items from her car. As the woman approached her car, a man pointed a gun at her and demanded personal property.
The woman punched the man in the face, according to police, and the man pushed the woman to the ground. The man took the woman's purse and proceeded to try and take the woman's jewelry. The woman got up from the ground and attempted to run away, but the man shot the woman in the leg, according to police.
Police said the suspect left in a white sedan, possibly a Hyundai. The suspect is described as a black man in his late 20s, about 5'7" to 5'8" tall. The suspect has a goatee and was last seen wearing a light-colored polo and dark-colored pants.
Police asked anyone with information on the incident or the suspect to call 702-828-2639 or Crime Stoppers at 702-828-2639 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.
(1) comment
I'll say the robber is not my race
