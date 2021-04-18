UPDATE -- Las Vegas police say Linda Glaze was located "safe and sound" on Sunday night.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are asking for the public's help to find a woman reported missing on Sunday morning.
Linda Glaze, 74, was last seen about 7 a.m. on April 18 near Jones Boulevard and Craig Road. Police say she may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical attention.
She was last seen wearing a gray jacket or sweatshirt, dark pants and was carrying a bag. She's described as 5'3" tall, 154 lbs., with blue eyes and gray hair.
Anyone with information of her whereabouts is asked to contact police at (702) 828-3111, missing persons during business hours at (702) 828-2907, or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.
