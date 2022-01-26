UPDATE (Jan. 27) -- Las Vegas police said Erin Donnellan has been found.
FOX5's original report continues below.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are asking for help to find a woman reported last seen on Thursday, Jan. 20.
Erin Donnellan, 44, is described as 5'5" tall, 175 lbs., with hazel eyes and brown hair. At the time she was last seen, she was wearing a gray Mickey Mouse sweatshirt, blue jeans, black Sketchers shoes with a white stripe and glasses.
She was last seen near the 3800 block of Casa Colorado Avenue, near Twain Avenue and Boulder Highway.
Police said she may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.
"All hospitals are asked to check their registries for the missing person and notify the police immediately. It should be noted that HIPAA permits disclosure upon request by law enforcement and is authorized pursuant to 45 C.F.R. section 164.512," police said.
Anyone with information is strongly encouraged to contact police at 702-828-3111, during business hours at 702-828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.