Las Vegas police say woman killed in homicide Monday morning in northeast valley

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide Monday morning in the northeast valley.
According to police, the investigation is occurring in the 4200 block of N. Nellis Boulevard.
Lt. Ray Spencer said during a media briefing that at about 10 a.m. Monday, police received a Shotspotter notification of multiple gunshots. At the same time, Spencer says they also received a 9-1-1 call reporting a male and female were involved in domestic argument of some sort, which police say appears to have led up to the shooting.
Arriving officers located a Black female, believed to be in her late 20s, who was suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to UMC Trauma, where she was pronounced deceased, according to Lt. Spencer.
Lt. Spencer says they have located a male who they believe is the suspect. He has been taken into custody and they are conducting interviews.
Police urge anyone who has information on the incident to contact authorities.
