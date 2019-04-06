LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a woman was shot in the leg during a robbery on Saturday afternoon.
Few details were released, but police went to the CVS Pharmacy parking lot on Spring Mountain Road and Jones Boulevard about 3:30 p.m. on April 6.
After the woman was shot, the suspect left in an unknown vehicle, Metropolitan Police Lt. Bill Steinmetz said in a text.
Due to police activity, avoid the area. Check back for updates.
