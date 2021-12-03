Police lights siren generic
Chalabala/Getty Images

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced that four juveniles were "clipped" by a vehicle after a fight Friday afternoon in the south valley.

According to police, the department is investigating a fight that occurred near Jack Leavitt Street and East Le Baron Avenue.

Police said that when the confrontation ended, an adult female suspect got into a vehicle and drove away from the area. When doing so, according to police, she "clipped four juveniles resulting in superficial injuries."

Police say that the incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.