LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced that four juveniles were "clipped" by a vehicle after a fight Friday afternoon in the south valley.
According to police, the department is investigating a fight that occurred near Jack Leavitt Street and East Le Baron Avenue.
Police said that when the confrontation ended, an adult female suspect got into a vehicle and drove away from the area. When doing so, according to police, she "clipped four juveniles resulting in superficial injuries."
Police say that the incident is under investigation.
