LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said two people were injured in a shooting Tuesday night at the Fashion Show Mall.
Parents of several employees told FOX5 their children were notified by text of an incident and to stay in place. Entrances to the mall were closed off Tuesday night about 6:15 p.m.
Two people were reported to have been injured in the shooting, police said.
#BREAKING: Just got to the Fashion Show mall where there is a heavy presence of police and paramedics. Metro said they were responding to an “incident.” Working to get more information. @FOX5Vegas pic.twitter.com/HxErbulgQS— Kyla Galer (@kylagaler) January 22, 2020
Spokesman Lt. Jeff Stuart said the injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.
Officers are on scene and clearing the area. An unknown amount of suspects fled the area before police arrived.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
