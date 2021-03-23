LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a teen was shot and killed in a hotel room Monday by his brother.
According to police, at approximately 11:48 a.m. Monday, LVMPD Dispatch received a call reporting that a teenager had been shot inside of a hotel room in the 2600 block of S. Las Vegas Boulevard.
In a news release, police said that arriving officers located an unresponsive male inside the room suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Medical personnel responded and pronounced the man deceased at the scene.
20-year-old Chance Wilson was arrested for the murder that occurred in a resort near Las Vegas Blvd and Sahara Ave.— LVMPD (@LVMPD) March 23, 2021
Click below for more information:https://t.co/bTWDFkELJe pic.twitter.com/RHLwCf4GAs
The investigation by police indicated that Chance Wilson, 20, was sharing the room with his teenage brother and other family members.
The release states that the family was gathered by the kitchen table when Wilson exited the bedroom holding a firearm. He fired one round, striking the victim, according to police.
Wilson was arrested for one count of murder and transported to the Clark County Detention Center.
The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner's office.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or via email: homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.
