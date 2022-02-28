UPDATE -- This person has been located safe, according to police.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they were looking for a 14-year-old girl reportedly last seen on Sunday.
Chloe Ybarra was last seen on Feb. 27 about 10:30 p.m. in the 4400 block of El Cebra Way, near Harmon Avenue and U.S. 95 in the east valley.
She is described as 5'3" tall, 162 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in pink glasses, blue jeans and pink tennis shoes.
Police said she may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical attention. Anyone with information was asked to contact police at 702-828-3111, during business hours at 702-828-2907 or missingpersons@lvmpd.com.
