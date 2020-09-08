LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a man suspected in an August robbery threatened to stab someone before leaving a story with merchandise.
According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the incident happened on August 29 about 1 p.m. near Buffalo Drive and Washington Avenue.
The man entered the business that was not named by police, grabbed merchandise and tried to leave without paying. Police said when someone approached him, he pulled a knife and allegedly threatened to stab the victim.
The suspect then left the business with the items he grabbed. He's described as a 5'6" and 150 lbs. with tattoos on his arms and neck.
Anyone with information is urged to call police at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or use www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
