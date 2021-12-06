LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said Monday the suspect in a 1979 homicide was also the killer in a 1983 cold case.
On Dec. 31, 1983, police said 22-year-old Diana Hanson was reported missing and later found dead near the area of Spring Mountain Road and Buffalo Drive.
Hanson was sexually assaulted, according to LVMPD homicide Lt. Ray Spencer, and DNA was recovered from her body. Police worked leads following her death, but couldn't identify her killer.
Last week, police announced they had solved the 1979 murder of a Western High School student, identifying her killer as Johnny Peterson.
Following that discovery, police received additional information on Peterson's involvement with Hanson's killing. Authorities compared DNA in both cases, leading to the discovery that Peterson was Hanson's killer.
Peterson died in 1993, so no charges will be filed.
