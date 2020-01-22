LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a man suspected in a robbery last week also allegedly hit a clerk.
The man entered an unidentified business near Rainbow Boulevard and Ann Road on the morning of Jan. 17, police said in a release. As the man took money from a cash drawer, he struck the clerk while leaving.
The man was described as in his 30s, 6' tall and about 250 lbs. He had a beard and was wearing a black short sleeved shirt.
His vehicle was a silver, older model four-door sedan.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3591 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
