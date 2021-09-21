LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are asking for the public's help identifying a man connected to multiple indecent exposure incidents in the valley.
According to LVMPD detectives, the suspect, described as a Hispanic man in his 20s or 30s, has followed around female victims inside retail stores and exposed himself.
The suspect was last seen driving a white Mercedes with temporary tags.
Anyone with information about the suspect is urged to contact Northwest Area Command Patrol Investigations at 702-828-8577. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
