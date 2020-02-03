LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they were investigating a homicide in the east valley on Sunday night.
About 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 2, officers were sent to investigate a stabbing at a barber shop near Desert Inn and Sandhill roads. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital by a customer of the shop. Police said in a media release the suspect left the scene northbound on Sandhill Road.
While officers were on the way, they were given a report of a shooting about a half-mile from the scene of the stabbing. Officers then went to the 100 block of Greenbrair Townhouse Way and found a man dead with multiple gunshot wounds.
Police said the fatal shooting and the stabbing were related. They said when the suspect fled, they think he was followed by an unknown person who shot him.
The Clark County Coroner's Office said the man's identity was pending.
Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
Section 8 area. Maybe 1 less collecting welfare
