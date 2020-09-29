LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police say a suspect pointed a gun at an employee during a September 24 robbery.
About 6:30 p.m., police said a man went into a business on the 1700 block of North Buffalo Drive. The business was not named by police.
The suspect allegedly pointed a weapon at an employee and demanded money. It wasn't known if he left with money or how much.
The suspect was described as 5'7" and 180 lbs. At the time, he was wearing a black Raiders hat, black Raiders sweatshirt, tan pants and and was wearing a face mask.
Anyone with information was urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.