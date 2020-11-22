LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle in the southwest valley on Sunday night.
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon, officers responded to the crash about 9:25 p.m. on November 22.
Few details of the crash at Durango Drive and Flamingo Road were immediately released. Gordon said the pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene and the driver stayed remained at the scene.
Durango was closed in both directions between Flamingo and Twain for the investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.