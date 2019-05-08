LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said two people were injured in a shooting in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday.
According to police, officers were called to the 200 block of West Chicago Avenue, near Industrial Road and West Wyoming Avenue, about 12:12 p.m.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found two people suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds, Las Vegas police said. Medical personnel was called to treat the victims.
No other details were immediately available.
Check back for updates.
