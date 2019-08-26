LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they were still looking for one suspect after a shooting that injured an off-duty Metro detective.
At a press conference on Monday, police elaborated that the incident began about 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 21 near Sunking Street and Dole Avenue in the northwest valley.
At the time, off-duty Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Detective Austin Bone had gone to his car outside of his house to get his wallet.
Bone noticed a neighbor talking to a woman by the residential gate and saw two others looking at him, and Bone thought they might be in trouble, police said.
The detective went inside to grab his Glock 26 9mm handgun and cell phone, then tried to write down the license plate. The group of five noticed him and confronted Bone. The confrontation escalated to a fight, and one suspect shot Bone in the leg.
He fell to the ground and fired 11 rounds at two of the suspects, who police said were brothers. They were identified as Devan, 27, and Marquwon Allen, 25.
The other suspects involved were named as 26-year-old Johnathan Pennington, 21-year-old Crystal Garcia and 25-year-old Marquise Allen.
The third brother Marquise was still on the run as of Aug. 26, police said.
The group ran from the scene and fled in a black Nissan Altima.
A neighbor who saw the shooting got into his car and saw the suspects nearby. That person, with their own gun, fired at the Nissan twice.
The suspect vehicle was caught shortly after at Ogden Avenue ad 4th Street in downtown Las Vegas.
Police said they determined the group was trying to rob someone, possibly the neighbor, and met Garcia online. She was thought to be the only witness, but was later determined to be a part of the plan.
The brothers were being held in custody at University Medical Center, while the detective was treated and released.
Police said all suspects have a criminal background, and all face charges of attempted murder, battery with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit murder, robbery with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a deadly weapon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.