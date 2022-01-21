LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a man was killed after a fight Thursday night near Rainbow Boulevard and Vegas Drive.
According to a news release, at approximately 9:53 p.m. Thursday, officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Crisp Pear Court in response to calls of a shooting.
Please click on the documents below for information on the homicide that occurred on January 20, near Rainbow Blvd and Vegas Dr. Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521 or contact @CrimeStoppersNV. pic.twitter.com/T6HP8Updit— LVMPD (@LVMPD) January 21, 2022
Arriving officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. Medical personnel responded and pronounced the victim deceased on scene.
Through the course of the investigation, LVMPD determined that the victim and the suspect, later identified as Clinton McCoy, 46, had been in an argument that led to a physical altercation, the release states.
During the fight, McCoy took out a firearm and fired one round, striking the victim.
Police say McCoy was arrested, transported to the Clark County Detention Center and booked for open murder.
The identification of the victim as well as the cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner's office.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact LVMPD Homicide at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, Contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.
