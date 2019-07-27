LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said an officer shot a dog in the east valley on Saturday.
In an email, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Cascade Street, near Nellis Boulevard and Sahara Avenue, to investigate a fatal traffic accident, on July 27.
Officers approached a home to talk to residents when a pit bull came out, police said. Officers tried to catch the dog when "it charged at an officer." A second officer fired their gun, hitting the dog.
The extent of the injuries on the dog were unknown. No details of the crash investigation were provided.
"This is a dynamic scene and we are still trying to determine the course of events," police said.
Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.