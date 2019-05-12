LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a mother was arrested on suspicion of murder after a 2-year-old girl was drowned in a bathtub on Saturday.
Metro police booking logs and jail records identified the woman as Linette Warrichaiet, 44, although court records identified her as Linette Boedicker. She faces an open murder charge after officers found her child fully clothed, floating face-up in a bathtub filled with water.
Officers responded to the Sunrise Terrace Apartments at 2855 N. Walnut Road, near Pecos Road and Las Vegas Boulevard, at about 3 p.m., police said.
Metro homicide spokesman Lt. Ray Spencer said prior to police arriving, Warrichaiet called 9-1-1 to report that her 2-year-old daughter had drowned in the tub.
While on the phone, the dispatcher tried to instruct Warrichaiet to take her child out of the tub and perform CPR, but the instructions were ignored, Spencer said.
Police went to the apartment and Warrichaiet took nearly two more minutes to answer the door. The officer immediately attempted CPR and the child was taken to University Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, Spencer said.
After police spoke with Warrichaiet again, she was arrested, was charged with one count of open murder.
Earlier in the day, Spencer said police responded to the same apartment in relation to domestic violence involving the suspect and a man, who was unknown to be her husband or boyfriend.
Spencer said the man was not at the scene of the drowning, and his location at the time of the press briefing was unknown, but he was not being considered a suspect.
“This right here is absolutely absurd -- that I’m here discussing a 2-year-old who was senselessly murdered,” Spencer said.
He urged those in difficult domestic situations to seek help.
Warrichaiet remained in custody on Sunday at the Clark County Detention Center, according to jail records. The coroner will release the child's identity, as well as her cause and manner of death.
Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact Metro at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
