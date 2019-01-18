LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said a 16-year-old boy who was reported missing on Thursday was found safe and returned home on Friday.
Metro Police had initially reported Byron Worthey-Avila was last spotted in the area of Desert Inn Road and Cabana Drive, near South Nellis Boulevard, at around 2 p.m.
Worthey-Avila was last seen wearing a maroon shirt, a black jacket, blue jeans and green Nike shoes, police said. Worthey-Avila has brown hair and brown eyes and stands at around 5'10".
Police had mentioned Worthey-Avila was possibly suffering from "severe emotional distress."
Metro Police thanked the public for helping to locate Worthey-Avila.
