UPDATE (AUG 4) -- Las Vegas police said Tuesday afternoon that Gerald Springberg was safely located.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police asked for help to find a man who was reported missing on August 3.
Gerald Springberg was last seen about 4 p.m. on the 6700 block of Costa Brava Road, near Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Mountain Road. He was last seen in a blue polo shirt, blue pants and a brown cowboy hat.
Springberg, 87, is described as 5'8" and 142 lbs. He might possibly be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance, police said.
Anyone with information on Springberg's whereabouts is asked to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's missing persons detail at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com. After business hours, LVMPD can be contacted at (702) 828-3111.
(2) comments
He’s probably already counted as a virus victim! Need that agenda numbers up this month!
What agenda? The agenda of accurately recording causes of death? I though we had been doing that for the 100 years.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.