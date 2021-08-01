LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a 24-year-old man was killed in a crash involving six vehicles in the southeast valley on Sunday.
The crash was reported about 2 p.m. on Aug. 1 near Pecos Road and Hacienda Avenue. Police said seven people were taken to a nearby hospital with varying injuries.
Investigators said evidence at the scene and witnesses indicated three vehicles were traveling north on Pecos and two more were traveling south through the intersection with a green light. A 2008 Honda Accord, driven by the man who died, entered the intersection against a red traffic signal.
Both southbound vehicles, a 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe and a 2004 Chevrolet 1500, hit the driver's side of the Honda. Police said all three vehicles slid into the northbound vehicles, a 2018 Kia Soul, a 2003 Hyundai Elantra and a 1998 Lincoln Mark 7.
The 28-year-old driver of the Santa Fe reported minor injuries, while a 22-year-old passenger had moderate injuries. The 57-year-old driver of the Chevrolet had moderate injuries, as well.
The 70-year-old driver of the Kia was hospitalized in critical condition, while the 81-year-old driver and 78-year-old passenger of the Lincoln had moderate injuries. A 19-year-old woman driving the Hyundai was hospitalized with moderate injuries.
The driver's death marked the 75th traffic-related fatality for LVMPD in 2021. His identity will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office after next of kin has been notified.
Pecos was closed in both directions at Hacienda for the investigation.
