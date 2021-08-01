LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a man was killed in a crash involving six vehicles in the southeast valley on Sunday.
The crash was reported about 2 p.m. on Aug. 1 near Pecos Road and Hacienda Avenue. LVMPD spokesman Lt. Brian Boxler said five people were taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.
One man was pronounced dead on scene.
As of Sunday afternoon, it wasn't immediately clear who was at fault or if impairment was a factor.
Police advised drivers to avoid the area. Southbound and northbound Pecos is closed at Hacienda.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for more information.
