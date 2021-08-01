8/1/21 fatal
Chase Duckworth/FOX5

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a man was killed in a crash involving six vehicles in the southeast valley on Sunday.

The crash was reported about 2 p.m. on Aug. 1 near Pecos Road and Hacienda Avenue. LVMPD spokesman Lt. Brian Boxler said five people were taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

One man was pronounced dead on scene.

As of Sunday afternoon, it wasn't immediately clear who was at fault or if impairment was a factor.

Police advised drivers to avoid the area. Southbound and northbound Pecos is closed at Hacienda. 

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more information.

Copyright 2021 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.