LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced Tuesday that a man was found dead in a vacant lot on Monday near Charleston Boulevard and the US-95.
According to police, at approximately 3 p.m. Monday, LVMPD received a report of a male found unresponsive in a vacant lot in the 1100 block of Pearl Avenue. Responding officers located the male suffering from apparent blunt force trauma, LVMPD said in a news release.
Medical personnel arrived on scene and pronounced the man deceased.
Police say that homicide detectives have not identified a suspect or a motive, and the investigation is ongoing.
The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner's office.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.
