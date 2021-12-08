LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man accused of driving under the influence earlier this month in the west Las Vegas Valley has been arrested for DUI five times within the last four years, according to police.
According to an arrest report, on Dec. 5 at approximately 2:56 a.m., a Las Vegas police officer observed a blue Nissan Altima sitting with break lights on at a solid green light near the I-215 and Summerlin Parkway.
Police report that the driver, identified as Darius Gaston, was asleep at the wheel.
Gaston woke up after the officer knocked on the window for one minute. While exiting his vehicle, police noted in the report that Gaston was stumbling and had to lean on objects in order to prevent himself from falling.
Gaston, who had no driver's license, told officers that he was not asleep and refused a field sobriety test. He also stated that he did not remember police knocking on his window.
Police wrote in the report that he had bloodshot, droopy eyes, smelled of alcohol and slurred speech. He denied drinking, the report read.
Officers also noted that Gaston, who has been arrested for DUI five times within the last four years, had a glass smoking pipe with residue inside the cup holder of his vehicle.
Court records for Gaston show a history of DUI offenses and illegal possession of marijuana in previous years.
Gaston had an initial court appearance on Dec. 6 and was released on bail under the condition that he "stay out of trouble" and must have alcohol monitoring.
Gaston will have a statue check on Jan. 3, 2022 at 7:30 a.m.
