LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a man died in the west valley on Wednesday after hitting another driver with his car.
The 47-year-old man from Henderson was driving a 2017 Ford Escape westbound on Flamingo Road near Fort Apache Road about 2 p.m. on July 10, police said.
The man hit the back of a 2008 Nissan Xterra that was waiting at the red light, causing a minor traffic crash. The driver of the Nissan, a 38-year-old woman, left her car and saw the other driver was unresponsive.
The man was taken by ambulance to Southern Hills Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The Clark County Coroner's Office was expected to release the man's name and cause of death at a later date.
Lanes around the accident were blocked for a short time, police said.
