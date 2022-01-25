LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced Tuesday that a suspect has been arrested in connection with a homicide earlier this month.
According to police, on Jan. 17 at approximately 1:50 p.m., LVMPD patrol officers responded to a shooting in the 900 block of Morgan Avenue. Arriving officers located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to police.
Medical personnel responded and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene, LVMDPD says.
According to a news release from police, the investigation indicates that the victim was involved in a dispute with the suspect. During the fight, the suspect produced a firearm and shot the victim.
Police said the suspect had fled the scene prior to the arrival of officers. However, was later identified as Lamont Butler, 29. Butler was arrested on Jan. 20 and transported to CCDC and booked for open murder.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521 or online at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.
