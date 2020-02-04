LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a man allegedly beat his neighbor with a pole over $5 in August, according to one man's arrest report.
Police stopped Nugzar Gelashvili, 57, on Saturday night as he walked on the street next to the sidewalk near Madison Avenue and G Street. During the person stop, police said they arrested him for warrants under his name.
The warrants, for assault with a deadly weapon, battery with a deadly weapon and burglary, resulted from an incident with his neighbor in August, his report said.
Gelashvili's 38-year-old neighbor called 9-1-1 on August 18, 2019 saying the suspect beat him with a two-and-a-half foot long pole. He told police the neighbor was known to carry a machete and left the area.
When police arrived, the victim told them he collected aluminum cans to recycle and sold them to a friend for $5, Gelashvili's report said. The friend gave the $5 to Gelashvili for an unknown reason, then Gelashvili gave the $5 back to the victim.
The victim told police he gave the money to another person in the complex that he owed money to, and Gelashvili reportedly became upset because "the money was his."
The two got into an argument, according to the report, and the victim said Gelashvili grabbed a black metal pole and hit him multiple times in the ribs. He said he was also punched.
When the victim went inside to call police, he said the suspect followed him inside with the pole and "continued to threaten his life."
The suspect's roommate told police she was home when the fight happened and that Gelashvili threatened to kill the victim.
Gelashvili was booked into the Clark County Detention Center and was expected in court later this month.
