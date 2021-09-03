LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says that a suspect bit one of its K9 officers during a recent incident.
According to LVMPD, K9 officer Yogi was working to apprehend a "violent" knife-wielding man. While taking the man into custody, according to police, the suspect bit K9 Yogi.
K9 Yogi was not injured and is continuing work with his human partner, Officer Marano.
No additional information was provided.
