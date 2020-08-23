LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police say a juvenile was killed in a shooting on Sunday afternoon.
Officers responded about 3 p.m. on August 23 to Nellis and Las Vegas boulevards after a caller reported gunshots in the area, said Lt. Brian Boxler with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Arriving police found the young man with multiple gunshot wounds on the sidewalk north of the intersection. He was taken to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced deceased.
As of 4:20 p.m., no suspect(s) was in custody.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
