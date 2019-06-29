LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police said nine people were injured in a crash on Saturday afternoon in the north valley.
Officers responded to the crash just before 1 p.m. on June 29.
According to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue, a heavy rescue unit was requested to the intersection of Lake Mead Boulevard and Tonopah Drive remove someone who was trapped in a vehicle.
At least four of the victims injuries that were not life threatening. The driver who caused the multi-vehicle crash was critically injured, police said.
Check back for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.