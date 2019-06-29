Crash on June 29, 2019

Crash on June 29, 2019 (Gabe Stutzky/FOX5)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police said nine people were injured in a crash on Saturday afternoon in the north valley.

Officers responded to the crash just before 1 p.m. on June 29.

According to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue, a heavy rescue unit was requested to the intersection of Lake Mead Boulevard and Tonopah Drive remove someone who was trapped in a vehicle. 

At least four of the victims injuries that were not life threatening. The driver who caused the multi-vehicle crash was critically injured, police said. 

Check back for more information. 

