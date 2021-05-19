LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says impairment is suspected after a motorcycle crash Tuesday night.
According to a news release, on May 18 at approximately 10:12 p.m., a single motorcycle crash occurred in the 3600 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North.
Police say that evidence at the scene indicated that a 2018 Yamaha S Max was traveling south on Las Vegas Boulevard in the inside travel lane. The operator failed to maintain his travel lane and impacted a curb height center medium.
According to police, the force of the impact caused the Yamaha to overturn and ejected the 51-year-old driver in the process. The individual was transported to UMC trauma with life-threatening injuries.
Police state in the release that impairment was suspected and a DUI investigation was conducted.
The crash remains under investigation by the LVMPD Collision Investigation Section.
