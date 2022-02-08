LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says it discovered a massive marijuana grow operation on Sunday.
According to the department, a fire broke out at a home near Buffalo Drive and Peace Way on Sunday.
Authorities discovered the home had been converted into a "HUGE residential marijuana grow operation," according to LVMPD.
Las Vegas police said on Twitter that 812 marijuana plants were found along with rigged electrical work, modified gas lines, lighting and fertilizer.
LVMPD notes that "narcotics detectives are following up on leads and those responsible are being sought."
