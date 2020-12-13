LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide east of the Strip on Sunday morning.
About 10:30 a.m. on December 13, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were called to the 4700 block of Deckow Lane, near Koval Lane and Tropicana Avenue.
Lt. Ray Spencer with LVMPD said first responders found a Black man in his early 30s dead from a gunshot wound at the apartment.
The investigation showed the suspect is also a Black man in his early 30s, who Spencer said was recently released from prison in California. The suspect came to Las Vegas and was living with his mother at the apartment.
The suspect invited a friend over -- the victim -- and the two had an altercation. During the fight, the suspect pulled a gun and shot the victim, killing him.
The suspect ran westbound from the scene, Spencer said. Detectives were searching for him and remained on scene to interview neighbors.
This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.
