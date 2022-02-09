LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a driver died in a head-on crash in the southwest valley on Wednesday night.
About 10 p.m. on Feb. 9, police were called to the area of Russell Road and Jones Boulevard. Two drivers in a head-on crash were taken to nearby hospitals, where one of them died.
The other driver was reported to be stable, police said.
Russell was closed in both directions near the crash scene for the investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
