LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in the west valley on Sunday night.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police homicide Lt. Ray Spencer, the investigation is one of two on December 27.

About 7 p.m., police said they were called about a man who had been shot. When police arrived, they found a man in his "late teens" dead from a single gunshot wound, said Spencer.

While the investigation is early, Spencer said the shooting was the result of a family dispute. The suspect lives in an apartment complex at the scene. There was an allegation that he had been abusive toward his girlfriend, which prompted his girlfriend's mother to go to the apartment to confront him.

When she arrived, the suspect wasn't there, but the suspect's roommate let him in. Inside, police said she went into the suspect's room and "destroyed" it, then left. The boyfriend returned home later in the evening.

Spencer said the girlfriend, along with her mother and brother, arrived at the apartment soon after and entered through an unlocked door. They went into the suspect's bedroom where the mother and suspect fought. The brother then fought the suspect, and in the fight, the suspect pulled a gun and shot the brother once, striking him.

The suspect then fled the scene in a vehicle. A vehicle description wasn't immediately available.

Spencer urged the suspect to turn himself in. Anyone with information is urged to contact Las Vegas police or CrimeStoppers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.