LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Officers with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to the third fatal crash in less than 24 hours on Sunday night.
The crash was the fifth involving a fatality since Saturday morning.
At 6:15 p.m., police responded to a crash at Desert Inn Road and Swenson Street between a vehicle, which FOX5 viewers said was a large truck, and a bicycle.
The bicyclist died as a result of the crash, but no other information was immediately available.
The intersection was expected to be closed for hours while authorities investigated.
Check back for updates.
