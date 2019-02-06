LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas homicide detectives were investigating a shooting Wednesday night that left one person dead and another injured.
The incident happened at 6300 block of Riley Street, in the Mosaic Apartments complex near Durango Drive and Sunset Road, at about 5:46 p.m., Lt. Jason Johansson with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a text.
At the scene, homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said two men were arriving to the complex in two separate cars. When they pulled into the complex, another man was either blocking a driveway or in a parking spot.
One of the men, an unknown 30-year-old, who arrived lived at the complex, police said, and the other driver was his coworker, a man in his mid-30s.
The two got into a dispute with the suspect, described as an unknown black male, and the suspect fired at the two men, Lt. Spencer said.
The 30-year-old man was shot once and taken to University Medical Center where he died. The other man was shot in the arm and was treated.
The suspect got away in an unknown vehicle.
A viewer in the neighborhood told FOX5 she heard six to seven shots before police arrived, though Lt. Spencer said "multiple shots" were fired.
Police said there were more than a dozen witnesses and were expected to be on scene for several more hours.
