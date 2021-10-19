LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed Tuesday that officers responded to a valley park over the weekend in response to a child who was injured by fireworks.
According to LVMPD, officers responded to the 100 block of J Street at approximately 6 p.m. on Sunday for a report a report that a juvenile had injured himself with fireworks.
The juvenile was transported to UMC Trauma with non-life threatening injuries.
LVMPD ARMOR responded and determined the juvenile ignited a commercial firework that detonated, police said.
